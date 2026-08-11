Moscow is preparing for escalation, – Zelenskyy responds to Russia’s overnight strikes on Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv. PHOTOS

Work has been ongoing since last night to clear up the aftermath of the Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What did the enemy target?

According to him, the city was struck by North Korean ballistic missiles, ‘Zircons’ and KABs. A brutal attack, calculated to inflict maximum damage specifically on civilian infrastructure.

Casualties

Unfortunately, as of now, six people are known to have been killed and nineteen wounded in the city. Rescue workers are continuing to extinguish a fire at one of the impact sites.

Other enemy attacks

Zelenskyy also recalled that a rocket strike in Kyiv had damaged an infectious diseases hospital and several businesses.

"In fact, drone attacks continue on a daily basis in our frontline communities. In Kherson and Kharkiv, substations were hit overnight, causing power cuts. All services are working to restore power to families. Attacks were also carried out in the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions. In addition to missiles, over 120 drones were deployed across Ukraine, most of them ‘Shahed’ jet drones," the head of state clarified.

Read more: Consequences of night-time shelling of Kyiv: one person injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS













Increased pressure on Russia

"Every move Russia makes – ramping up ballistic missile production, bringing in North Korean equipment, preparing for mobilisation – all this shows that Moscow is preparing not for peace, but for escalation. And the world must react now, not wait. More sanctions targeting companies supporting Russia’s war effort, more air defence assistance for Ukraine – all of this is needed to give peace a chance. Thank you to those who are helping," he concludes.

Read more: Strike on Zaporizhzhia: six dead, dozens injured. VIDEO+PHOTO