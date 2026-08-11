Zaporizhstal steelworks halts operations after Russian ballistic missile strike: 7 workers killed

The Zaporizhstal steelworks came under a large-scale combined strike launched by Russia against Zaporizhzhia on the night of 11 August, forcing it to halt operations completely.

This was stated by Metinvest, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known about the strike?

Seven Zaporizhstal employees were killed, and another 21 people were injured in the ballistic missile attack. The company said the Russian strike caught the employees on their way to a shelter immediately after the air-raid alert was issued.

The company assured that it was providing the injured with the necessary support and remained in contact with the families of those killed and injured.

Read more: Russian shelling leaves two villages in Zaporizhzhia region without electricity, over 5,000 consumers cut off from power – RMA

The Russian attack damaged power facilities and infrastructure at Metinvest’s enterprises in Zaporizhzhia, as well as the main and auxiliary facilities used in coke and blast-furnace production.

Operations at the steelworks have now been halted completely, while other production sites are operating at reduced capacity. Specialists are assessing the consequences of the attack, carrying out the necessary emergency repairs and estimating the timeframe for restoring operations.

Background

It was previously reported that the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia had killed six people and injured dozens.

It later emerged that the Zaporizhstandartmetrolohiia state enterprise and business facilities had been destroyed.

See more: In Dnipropetrovsk region, child and four adults were injured; in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, there were further casualties from shelling. PHOTO