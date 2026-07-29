In Dnipropetrovsk region, child and four adults were injured; in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, there were further casualties from shelling. PHOTO

On the night of Tuesday 29 July, the enemy launched nearly 30 attacks on four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region using drones, artillery and aerial bombs. Five people were injured, including a child.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region

In the Nikopol district, the district centre and the communities of Marganetsk, Pokrovsk and Chervonohryhorivka were targeted. Infrastructure, a clinic, a shop, private homes and cars were damaged. Five people were injured. Two men, aged 20 and 43, were taken to hospital in a serious condition . Three more people, including a 3-year-old boy , were hospitalised with moderate injuries.

. Three more people, , were hospitalised with moderate injuries. In Verkhivtseve, Kamyanskyi District, infrastructure has been damaged.

In the Kryvyi Rih area, the enemy struck the Hrushevska community. A private house was destroyed.

In the Synelnykove district, Russian forces targeted the Dubovykivska community. A fire broke out.

See more: Consequences of Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions: casualties and destruction. PHOTOS

Casualties in the Kherson region

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, at around 05:40 today, the Russians attacked a car in the Central District of Kherson using a drone.

A man sustained fatal injuries as a result of the enemy drone strike. The identity of the deceased is currently being established.

On the afternoon of 28 July, in the village of Mykilske in the Darivska community, a 48-year-old man sustained fatal injuries following a Russian drone attack.

It has also been reported that a resident of the village of Stanislav was killed in a Russian shelling on 25 July. A 67-year-old man sustained fatal injuries as a result of the enemy attack.

See more: Enemy struck Dnipro: fire broke out. Child was injured in region. PHOTOS

Attacks on the Zaporizhzhia region

According to the Regional Military Administration, four people were injured as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 996 strikes on 48 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian forces carried out 22 air strikes on Zarichne, Veselyanka, Yuliivka, Barvynivka, Zelenaya Dibrova, Krynychne, Trudove, Zhovta Krucha, Orikhiv, Vasylivske, Shyroke, Soniachne, Bilohirya, Yehorivka, Tymoshivka, Novoselivka and Mykilskyi.

air strikes on Zarichne, Veselyanka, Yuliivka, Barvynivka, Zelenaya Dibrova, Krynychne, Trudove, Zhovta Krucha, Orikhiv, Vasylivske, Shyroke, Soniachne, Bilohirya, Yehorivka, Tymoshivka, Novoselivka and Mykilskyi. 705 UAVs of various types (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Malokaterynivka, Komyshuvakha, Novoyakovlivka, Hryhorivka, Novorozivka, Trudove, Kanivske, Stepnohirsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Luhivske, Charivne, Novoselivka, Hulyaypilsk, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Svyatopetrivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Kosivtseve, Dobropillia.

UAVs of various types (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Malokaterynivka, Komyshuvakha, Novoyakovlivka, Hryhorivka, Novorozivka, Trudove, Kanivske, Stepnohirsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Luhivske, Charivne, Novoselivka, Hulyaypilsk, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Svyatopetrivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Kosivtseve, Dobropillia. Three MLRS attacks were recorded on Lukyanivske.

MLRS attacks were recorded on Lukyanivske. 266 artillery strikes hit Rychne, Veselyanka, Novoyakovlivka, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivskyi, Mali Shcherbaky, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Luhivskyi, Charivnyi, Novoselivka, Huliaipilske, Hirkyi, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove and Dobropillia.

There were 79 reports of damage to infrastructure, homes and vehicles.