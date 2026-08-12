Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,461,660 personnel (+1,260 in past 24 hours), 12,259 tanks, 47,773 artillery systems, and 25,127 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,461,660 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 12, 2026, are estimated to be:

personnel - approximately 1,461,660 (+1,260)

tanks - 12,259 (+0)

armored combat vehicles - 25,127 (+7)

artillery systems - 47,773 (+60)

MLRS - 2,022 (+2) units

air defense systems - 1,561 (+1) units

aircraft - 439 (+0) units

helicopters - 354 (+0) units

ground-based robotic systems - 2,203 (+13) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 456,339 (+1,767) units

cruise missiles – 5,007 (+0) units

ships/boats – 35 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

vehicles and tanker trucks – 132,931 (+388) units

specialized equipment – 4,516 (+2) units

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"The data is being updated", - the General Staff added.

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