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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,461,660 personnel (+1,260 in past 24 hours), 12,259 tanks, 47,773 artillery systems, and 25,127 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Soldiers from the 414th Brigade eliminated a Russian soldier in the middle of the road

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,461,660 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 12, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel - approximately 1,461,660 (+1,260)
  • tanks - 12,259 (+0)
  • armored combat vehicles - 25,127 (+7)
  • artillery systems - 47,773 (+60)
  • MLRS - 2,022 (+2) units
  • air defense systems - 1,561 (+1) units
  • aircraft - 439 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems - 2,203 (+13) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 456,339 (+1,767) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,007 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks – 132,931 (+388) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,516 (+2) units

Watch more: Ruscist gets trapped in shattered window while fleeing Ukrainian drone and is eliminated. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being updated", - the General Staff added.

Watch more: Two air strikes on Russian UAV operators: targets hit in Oleshky and Radensk. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12274) Armed Forces HQ (5466) liquidation (3144)
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