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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Ruscist gets trapped in shattered window while fleeing Ukrainian drone and is eliminated. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Ukrainian drone pursuing a ruscist in a built-up area to eliminate him.

According to Censor.NET, while fleeing, the occupier was apparently struck by a window frame, leaving him trapped in the shattered glass.

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As the Ukrainian UAV approaches, the footage shows the invader trying to free himself from the trap, but all his attempts prove unsuccessful. The Ukrainian drone eventually catches up with the enemy and eliminates him.

Watch more: SIGNUM pilots identified launch site of occupiers’ UAVs and destroyed reconnaissance and strike drones. VIDEO

Watch more: Ruscist films failed attempt to shoot down Ukrainian drone and moment Bukhanka is destroyed. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12268) elimination (7770) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3813) drones (5092)
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