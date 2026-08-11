Ruscist gets trapped in shattered window while fleeing Ukrainian drone and is eliminated. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Ukrainian drone pursuing a ruscist in a built-up area to eliminate him.

According to Censor.NET, while fleeing, the occupier was apparently struck by a window frame, leaving him trapped in the shattered glass.

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As the Ukrainian UAV approaches, the footage shows the invader trying to free himself from the trap, but all his attempts prove unsuccessful. The Ukrainian drone eventually catches up with the enemy and eliminates him.

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