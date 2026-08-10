Ruscist films failed attempt to shoot down Ukrainian drone and moment Bukhanka is destroyed. VIDEO

Footage has been posted online showing Russian servicemen filming the moment a Ukrainian drone struck their UAZ Bukhanka.

As Censor.NET reports, two occupiers attempted to shoot down the UAV with small arms fire, but their attempt was unsuccessful.

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The vehicle was parked in the middle of a road in open terrain, allowing the Ukrainian pilots to strike it unhindered.

While attempting to shoot down the drone, one of the Russian servicemen tripped and fell onto the roadside, accidentally capturing the moment the Bukhanka was destroyed.

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