237 combat engagements took place on front line over past 24 hours, with heaviest fighting in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, - General Staff

In total, over the past 24 hours, on 11 August 2026, 237 combat engagements were recorded on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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Shelling

Yesterday, the enemy carried out two missile strikes using 13 missiles and 80 air strikes, during which 284 guided aerial bombs were dropped. In addition, the invaders deployed 11,155 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,422 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, 28 of which involved multiple launch rocket systems.

The following settlements in Sumy Oblast were subjected to enemy artillery shelling: Korenok, Sopych, Bachivsk, Neskuchne, Rohizne, Tovstodubove, Bezsalivka, Vintorivka, Hirky, Yastrubshchyna and Topolia. Sumy, Gurko-Ozhynka and Pustogorod were subjected to air strikes.

See more: Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,461,660 personnel (+1,260 in past 24 hours), 12,259 tanks, 47,773 artillery systems, and 25,127 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces and artillery struck three command posts, one area where enemy personnel were concentrated, one artillery system and four drone control centres.

The General Staff notes that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,260 personnel. Seven armoured combat vehicles, 60 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, one air defence system, 13 ground-based robotic systems, 1,767 unmanned aerial vehicles, 388 enemy vehicles and two units of specialist equipment were also destroyed.

Situation in the North

As reported, over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled seven enemy assaults in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. At the same time, the aggressor carried out 71 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, including one using a multiple launch rocket system.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

As reported, in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled 13 enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance in the areas around the settlements of Lyman and Starytsia, and towards the settlements of Khatne, Kolodyazne, Okhrimivka and Vodyane.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched 15 offensive operations in the areas around Zahryzove and Kurylivka, and towards Radkivka and Petropavlivka.

Read more: Since start of day, there have been 185 clashes on front line, with most fighting in Kostiantynivka sector, - General Staff

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, attempts to breach our defences were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers launched seven attacks in the areas around the settlements of Karpivka, Seredne, Zarichne and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out 18 assault operations in the areas around the settlements of Riznykivka, Zakytne, Kryva Luka, Kaleniky and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka and Ozerny.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian invaders carried out one offensive operation towards Yurkivka.

It is also noted that 34 attacks were recorded in the Kostiantynivka sector. The invaders carried out assaults in the areas around the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka and towards the settlements of Dovha Balka, Stepanivka, Toretsk, Novyi Donbas and Kucheriiv Yar.

"The enemy carried out thirty-seven attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas around the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Myrne, Dorozhne, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka and towards the settlements of Shevchenko, Myrne, Vasylivka, Serhiivka and Novopavlivka," the report states.

The situation in the South

According to the General Staff, in the Oleksandrivka sector, the invaders carried out one attack towards Ternove.

In the Hulyaypil sector, the occupiers attacked our defenders’ positions six times. The enemy attempted to advance towards the settlements of Vozdvizhivka, Charivne, Kosivtseve, Staroukrainka, Tsvitkove and Hulyaypilske.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attempts to advance towards Primorske and in the Luhivske area.

In the Dnipro sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations over the past 24 hours.

Read more: Defence Forces strike Tobolskneftekhim petrochemical plant in Russia’s Tyumen region – General Staff

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.