Since start of day, there have been 185 clashes on front line, with most fighting in Kostiantynivka sector, - General Staff

Since the start of the day on Tuesday, 11 August, there have been combat engagements along the front line. The highest number of enemy assaults was recorded in the Kostiantynivka sector.

This is stated in the summary from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00, reports Censor.NET.

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Enemy shelling

The aggressor launched one missile strike, firing 11 missiles; carried out 58 air strikes using 208 guided aerial bombs; deployed 6,770 kamikaze drones for attacks; and carried out 2,458 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, four clashes have taken place since the start of the day, with the enemy carrying out 50 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas.

Read more: 216 combat engagements on front over past day: Enemy most active in Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Sloviansk sectors – General Staff

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

Over the past 24 hours, in the South Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy launched six assaults on the positions of our units in the areas around the settlements of Lyman and Starytsia, and towards the settlements of Okhrimivka and Vodiane. Two clashes are still ongoing.

the positions of our units in the areas around the settlements of Lyman and Starytsia, and towards the settlements of Okhrimivka and Vodiane. Two clashes are still ongoing. In the Kupiansk sector, there were nine enemy attacks in the area of Zahryzove and towards Radkivka and Petropavlivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

Read more: 191 combat engagements on frontline: enemy most active in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors – General Staff

Fighting in the east

Seventeen attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman sector near the settlements of Karpivka, Zarichne and Dibrova. Four skirmishes are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces halted eight attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas around the settlements of Riznykivka, Zakitne, Kryva Luka, Kalenyky and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka. One skirmish is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian invaders did not carry out any offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defence Forces repelled 34 enemy assaults in the areas around the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka and towards the settlements of Dovha Balka, Stepanivka, Toretske, Novyi Donbas and Kucheriv Yar. Three clashes are ongoing.

The enemy carried out twenty-two attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas around the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Dorozhne, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka and towards the settlements of Shevchenko, Myrne, Vasylivka, Serhiivka and Novopavlivka. One clash is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 38 occupiers were killed and 16 wounded here today; four vehicles, one UAV control post and 22 enemy personnel shelters were destroyed. Four artillery systems, six vehicles and four pieces of specialised equipment, one electronic warfare system and 118 enemy personnel shelters were damaged. A total of 373 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or neutralised.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched one attack towards Ternove.

Read more: 226 combat engagements took place at front: enemy pressing hardest in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions – General Staff

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces repelled five enemy attacks towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Kosivtseve, Staroukrainka, Tsvitkove and Huliaipilske.

towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Kosivtseve, Staroukrainka, Tsvitkove and Huliaipilske. In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi sectors, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations.

In other sectors, there were no significant changes in the situation.

Read more: 180 combat engagements on frontline: enemy exerts greatest pressure in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors – General Staff