216 combat engagements on front over past day: Enemy most active in Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Sloviansk sectors – General Staff

A total of 216 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

This is stated in the General Staff update as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy attacks

The enemy launched one missile strike using two missiles and carried out 68 air strikes, dropping 213 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 6,428 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,294 attacks on settlements and the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the enemy launched three attacks; one combat engagement is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out one air strike using two guided aerial bombs and shelled the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements 49 times, including twice with multiple-launch rocket systems.

Read more: Russia dropped record 8,300 KABs in July, with over 250 combat engagements taking place daily on front line

Fighting in Kharkiv region

During the day, in the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units 15 times near Kozacha Lopan, Lyman, Izbytske, Kovalivka, Okhrimivka, Chorne, Khatnie, Mytrofanivka and Ivashyne. One combat engagement is ongoing.

No enemy assault operations were recorded in the Kupiansk sector.

Read more: Ruscists advance near Ustynivka in Kharkiv region – DeepState. MAP

Fighting in the east

Eleven attempts by the invaders to advance were recorded in the Lyman sector near Olhivka, Shyikivka, Stavky, Drobysheve, Dibrova, Ozerne and Lyman; one more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces successfully stopped 17 attempts by the invaders to advance near Zakitne, Kryva Luka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Pyskunivka and Riznykivka; one more combat engagement is ongoing.

Two enemy assaults were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector near Nikyforivka and Markove.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defence Forces repelled 18 enemy assaults near Ivanopillia, Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novoselivka and Novopavlivka.

The enemy launched a total of 23 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance near Toretske, Shakhove, Sofiivka, Chernihivka, Hannivka, Novyi Donbas, Dobropillia, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Vasylivka, Kotlyne, Udachne and Novopidhorodne. One combat engagement is ongoing.

Read more: Russia is seeking to capture Lyman in order to launch offensive against Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, - Trehubov

According to preliminary estimates, 40 occupiers were eliminated and six wounded in this sector today. Two vehicles, three pieces of specialised equipment and one enemy UAV command post were destroyed. Four artillery systems and one enemy vehicle were damaged. A total of 340 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the occupiers in the Oleksandrivka sector near Rybne and Piddubne.

Situation in the south

Twelve attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the Huliaipole sector near Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Rizdvianka, Rivne, Hirke, Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Charivne and Yehorivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Bilohiria, Pavlivka and Plavni.

No enemy assault operations were recorded in the Prydniprovske sector.

No significant changes in the situation occurred in the other sectors.

Read more: Enemy artillery brigade’s maintenance base, training site for attack UAVs, and fuel depots have been struck, — General Staff