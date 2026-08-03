Enemy artillery brigade’s maintenance base, training site for attack UAVs, and fuel depots have been struck, — General Staff

On the night of August 3, 2026, as part of efforts to reduce the military and economic capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key enemy military targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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Strikes on Crimea

Thus, the artillery brigade’s stockpile of material and technical resources and its repair and maintenance base in the Nove Zhyttia area (Crimea) have been damaged.

The facility is used to store weapons, spare parts, and logistical supplies, as well as to repair and refurbish artillery weapons and military equipment, thereby ensuring the combat readiness of enemy units.

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Other hits

A facility for the storage, preparation, and launch of attack UAVs in the Navli area (Bryansk Oblast, Russian Federation) was also struck.

In addition, warehouses containing logistical supplies in the Okunivka and Naumivka areas (Autonomous Republic of Crimea), a fuel and lubricants depot in the Oktyabrsky area (Belgorod Oblast, Russian Federation), and a communications hub in the Artemivka area (Autonomous Republic of Crimea) were struck.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at putting an end to the Russian Federation's armed aggression," the General Staff emphasized.

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