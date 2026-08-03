Operation ’Crimean Circuit Breaker’: in 72 hours, USF struck 13 energy hubs, – Madyar. VIDEO

Between 1 July and 2 August, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces struck 177 energy infrastructure targets in the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert (Madyar) Brovdi.

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These included the energy infrastructure of the Zuivska Thermal Power Station in Zuhres, as well as a number of substations in Mariupol, Henichesk, Novooleksiivka, Berdiansk, Topolyne and Mykilske.

Substations of various voltage classes were hit

According to ‘Madyar’, substations of 330 kV, 220 kV, 150 kV and 110 kV classes, located in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, were hit.

He stated that the operation involved units from the 1st Separate Centre of Unmanned Systems Forces, the 413th Separate Unit of the Unmanned Systems Forces "Raid", the 427th Separate Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces "Rarog", as well as battalions from the 414th Separate Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces "Madyar’s Birds" were involved.

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