226 combat engagements took place at front: enemy pressing hardest in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions – General Staff

A total of 226 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

This was stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine update as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy strikes

The aggressor carried out 59 airstrikes using 190 guided aerial bombs, deployed 6,125 kamikaze drones, and conducted 2,047 attacks on Ukrainian military positions and settlements.

Situation in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy has carried out 54 attacks on Ukrainian military positions and settlements since the beginning of the day, including one using a multiple-launch rocket system.

Fighting in Kharkiv region

During the day, the enemy assaulted Ukrainian positions 16 times in the South Slobozhanskyi direction near Starytsia and Lyman and towards Chaikivka, Kozacha Lopan, Izbytske, Anyskine, Ambarne and Zapadne.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched two assaults on Defence Forces positions near Petropavlivka and towards Shyikivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Read more: Enemy launched 57 attacks on positions of Defence Forces: most fighting in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

Fighting in east

Ukrainian forces repelled eight attempts by the invaders to advance in the Lyman direction towards Drobysheve, Lyman and Ozerne and near Novoselivka and Novomykhailivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defence Forces successfully stopped 19 attempts by the invaders to advance near Kryva Luka, Zakitne and Riznykivka and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka and Pyskunivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian invaders launched four attacks near Pryvillia and Nykyforivka and towards Malynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defence Forces repelled 27 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka and Illinivka and towards Stepanivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

The enemy launched 29 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near Vasylivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske and Novooleksandrivka and towards Toretske, Novopavlivka, Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Svitlе, Shevchenko, Matiasheve, Novyi Donbas and Novohryshyne. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 32 occupiers were eliminated and nine wounded in this direction today. Twenty-seven personnel shelters, one piece of specialised equipment and a fuel and lubricants depot were destroyed. Six artillery systems, one vehicle, one piece of specialised equipment, three UAV command posts and 161 enemy personnel shelters were damaged. A total of 296 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

No enemy offensive operations were recorded in the Oleksandrivka direction.

Read more: Chornomornaftogaz facility, enemy UAV control relay, bridge and warehouse on TOT were hit, - General Staff

Situation in south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defence Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks towards Kosivtseve, Vozdvyzhivka, Staroukrainka, Tsvitkove, Charivne and Novoselivka and near Zaliznychne. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attempts to advance near Stepove, Shcherbaky and Plavni and towards Pavlivka.

The enemy conducted no offensive operations in the Prydniprovske direction.

Read more: Most active fighting continues in Pokrovsk and Sloviansk sectors – General Staff