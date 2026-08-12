FSB has arrested man in Krasnodar who was allegedly preparing to blow up the car of military enlistment office employee on orders of "Ukrainian special services"

In Krasnodar, Russia, a man was detained whom the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) accuses of plotting to blow up the car of a military registration and enlistment office employee. The Russian security service claims that the detainee was allegedly acting on orders from representatives of a Ukrainian organization.

According to Censor.NET, Russian media outlets, including "Mediazona," report this, citing the FSB of the Russian Federation.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to Russian law enforcement officials, in September 2025, the man allegedly contacted representatives of a "Ukrainian terrorist organization" via Telegram. The FSB did not specify the name of the Ukrainian intelligence agency they described in this way.

Russian authorities claim that, in exchange for money, the man was allegedly tasked with blowing up the car of an employee of the Krasnodar Krai Military Commissariat.

According to the FSB, the suspect was detained in Krasnodar while a homemade explosive device was being seized from a hiding place. The Russian security service stated that the device contained an "Western-made" explosive.

Russian media outlets have not disclosed the detainee's name. It is reported that the court has already sent him to a pretrial detention center.

There is currently no independent confirmation of the FSB's account of the circumstances of the case.

See more: Novorossiysk grain terminal has suspended operations following drone attack, – Reuters. PHOTO