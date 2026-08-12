Ramstein-style meeting will be held online in early September

The 36th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (Ramstein format) is scheduled to take place online in early September.

According to Censor.NET, the UK Ministry of Defense informed Suspilne of this.

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What is known?

Earlier, during his first visit to Kyiv, the British defense minister stated that, following the "Ramstein" meeting in September, he wanted to reconvene the Contact Group in early October.

"So that we can pick up the pace and provide Ukraine with the necessary support ahead of the cold winter," he noted.

The 35th "Ramstein" meeting took place on June 18 in Brussels. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended the meeting.

Read more: Zelenskyy summed up Ramstein and European Council: Ukraine is strong, partners confirm support