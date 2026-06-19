Zelenskyy summed up Ramstein and European Council: Ukraine is strong, partners confirm support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced support from partners, the strengthening of air defense, funding for the military, and an anti-ballistic missile program. Ukraine is receiving new defense aid packages and reassurances of international support.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Zelenskyy made this statement in remarks to reporters.

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"We had 'Ramstein,' and there was also a meeting of the Ukraine–European Council in Brussels. This was the longest meeting involving Ukraine in our history, and it was truly very important. The main conclusions reached by all partners are that Ukraine is strong—everyone absolutely acknowledges this," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's top priorities remain air defense systems, as well as stable funding for the military and military contracts.

"Today, Ukraine needs air defense and funds for the military and for military contracts. Our partners agree, and we will all work on this," Zelenskyy said.

The Anti-Ballistic Missile Program as a Shared Priority

Separately, the head of state emphasized the importance of establishing a European anti-ballistic missile program. According to him, Ukraine is already working with its partners to implement it.

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"Ukraine isn't giving up, so we're definitely going to see this through. This is our initiative, and now we're doing it together with our partners," the president said.

Statements on the War and Russia's Position

Zelenskyy stated that, in the absence of security guarantees, Russia could resume the war after a possible cessation of hostilities.

"There will be no victory. He is physically afraid of his own army. And so, if there is no ceasefire without specific security guarantees, he will return to war. And this time, others may be the ones under attack," Zelenskyy said.

The president noted that during the most recent "Ramstein" meeting, Ukraine received confirmation that nine countries would participate in the PURL program.

"And these are missiles for the 'Patriots' worth more than one billion," Zelenskyy added.

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