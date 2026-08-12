Switzerland has expanded sanctions against Russia: for first time, representatives of industrial and defense sectors have been subject to restrictions

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) of Switzerland has imposed new sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine; in particular, representatives of the Russian industrial and defense sectors have been targeted by the restrictions for the first time.

This is mentioned in a press release from the Swiss government, according to Censor.NET, which cites Ukrinform.

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What is known

According to the Decree on Measures Regarding the Situation in Ukraine, "9 individuals and 45 organizations have been added to Annex 8." In addition, the information regarding 11 individuals and companies that were already subject to sanctions has been updated.

It is noted that the changes took effect on Tuesday, August 11, at 11:00 p.m. local time.

See also: Canada has imposed sanctions on a company that assisted Russia's defense industry

For the first time under sanctions

It is also reported that among the individuals newly added by Switzerland to the sanctions list are representatives of the Russian industrial and defense sectors.

Specifically, the restrictions apply to Rostec Executive Director Oleg Yevtushenko, former head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation Alexei Rakhmanov, and businessman Tahir Garaev.

See also: The United Kingdom has expanded sanctions against Russia: the list includes 6 banks, "shadow fleet" tankers, and companies

In addition, dozens of Russian organizations have been added to the sanctions list.