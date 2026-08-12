Ukraine has joint plan with partners to end war – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has a joint plan with its partners to end the war.

He said this during the Ukrainian Youth Forum, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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Joint plan with partners

"Putin does not want to stop this war, but he will stop it. We have a plan. We understand what we must do. It is a joint plan with our partners on how to exert pressure on him. In any event, our military must hold the front. When they hold the front, it enables the president to engage in a strong dialogue with the enemy. If the situation on the battlefield is not strong enough, dialogue turns into excessive compromises. And that is not in our interests," the head of state said.

He noted that Ukraine’s main strategy today was to counter Putin’s strategy.

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Russia’s plans

Zelenskyy recalled, in particular, that the Russian dictator wants to launch a new wave of mobilisation and recruit as many people as possible into the occupation army.

Tasks of the Defence Forces

In view of this, the president called on Ukraine’s international partners to strengthen their support, particularly in the area of air defence. He also named retaliatory strikes among the tasks of the Defence Forces.

"We need to bring the war back onto Russian territory. After that, Russian society will experience the consequences of this war and put pressure on the authorities," the Ukrainian leader said.

Read more: Ukraine is preparing new diplomatic steps to end war, - Zelenskyy