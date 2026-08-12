Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of 12 August: air-raid alerts issued in several regions (updated)
Russian troops are attacking Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of 12 August.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Movement of enemy drones
At 7:06 p.m. – Odesa region: a jet-powered UAV heading towards Chornomorske/Odesa.
At 7:49 p.m. – a jet-powered UAV in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of the Odesa region, heading north.
At 8:16 p.m. – several UAVs heading towards Kharkiv from the north.
At 8:36 p.m. – activity by enemy tactical aircraft in the northeastern sector.
At 8:37 p.m.– a jet-powered UAV in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, heading north.
At 8:48 p.m. – launches of KABs targeting the Kharkiv region.
Updated information
At 9:19 p.m. – a UAV heading towards Sumy from the north.
At 9:41 p.m. – KABs targeting the Zaporizhzhia region.
At 9:43 p.m. – launches of KABs targeting the eastern Kharkiv region.
Updated information
At 9:54 p.m. – a UAV heading towards Zaporizhzhia.
At 10:15 p.m. – a jet-powered UAV from the Black Sea, heading towards Ovidiopol.
At 10:21 p.m. – launches of KABs targeting the eastern Kharkiv region.
At 10:27 p.m. – KABs targeting the Dnipropetrovsk region.
At 10:30 p.m. – a jet-powered UAV from the Black Sea, heading towards the Odesa region (Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district).
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