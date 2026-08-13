Poland prepares decision on new batch of Patriot missiles for Ukraine

Poland is considering the possibility of supplying Ukraine with another batch of missiles for the Patriot systems. A decision on the arms supply is expected in the coming days.

According to Censor.NET, Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarniecka, Poland’s Deputy Minister of Defense, made this announcement on RMF FM.

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She noted that any potential transfer of weapons must be assessed first and foremost from the perspective of Poland’s security. She added that the assessment of the situation is influenced by the recent incident involving a Russian missile that entered Poland’s territory. In her view, Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz is currently inclined to support the transfer of another batch of missiles to Ukraine.

"Despite all the political fuss that took place earlier over whether we were right to transfer the missiles, he is now inclined to transfer more, because he would prefer that such a missile be shot down over Ukrainian territory rather than fly into our country," said Sobkovyak-Charnetska.

When asked when a decision might be made, she replied briefly, "I think it will be decided in the next few days."

What led up to this?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs to receive at least 5% of the U.S. stockpile of interceptor missiles for the Patriot systems in order to get through the winter and protect people’s lives. 10% of the U.S. stockpile would enable Ukraine to destroy all Russian ballistic missiles.

Read more: Ukraine would only need 5 per cent of US Patriot interceptor missiles to get through winter, – Zelenskyy