Russian propaganda is provoking panic in Ukraine, but there will be no food shortages – CCD

Enemy propaganda is attempting to provoke panic in Ukraine over alleged food shortages, but there will be no shortages. There is no reason to panic.

As noted by Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation and an officer of Ukraine’s Defence Forces, Russia is conducting a systematic campaign in an attempt to create food shortages in Ukraine while simultaneously fuelling panic so that people buy more than usual, thereby worsening the shortages, Censor.NET informs.

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In this way, they are attempting to deal an additional blow to public morale.

"Is there any reason to panic? No, there is not. They are striking logistics, but logistics are being reorganised. There will be no shortages. Some supermarkets have empty shelves, while others do not. Accordingly, this is a logistics shortage, not a food shortage. Just as with fuel in 2022, the logistics shortage will disappear, logistics will be reorganised, and products will be on the shelves. Everything will be fine," the CCD head assured.

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According to him, "it is very important to keep a cool head because the enemy needs to create the illusion that the situation is out of control and that no one can cope with it. People would then feel compelled to rush to shops and buy the last pack of buckwheat."

"Do not play this game. You will not be left without buckwheat, pasta, sugar and so on. Food will be available; it is available now. Warehouses are being dispersed to some extent, and certain non-public measures are also being taken to ensure that logistics operate properly. Do not succumb to panic. This campaign will not succeed. We have created a fuel shortage for them because we are knocking out their production facilities—their oil refineries. They cannot knock out our production, and some goods are also imported. Logistics will certainly be reorganised," Andrii Kovalenko concluded.

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