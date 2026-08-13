Russia attacks Ukraine with strike and jet-powered UAVs: air-raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)

On the evening of 13 August, Russian drones were detected moving through Ukrainian airspace. Air-raid alerts were declared in several regions of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Movement of enemy drones

At 6:27 p.m., the Air Force reported:

UAVs east and west of Chernihiv, heading south.

UAV heading towards Sumy from the north.

At 6:41 p.m., the Air Force reported:

UAV heading towards Chernihiv from the north.

UAV heading towards the Kyiv Reservoir from Chernihiv region.

A jet-powered UAV was heading towards the southern Mykolaiv region from the south, it was reported at 7:03 p.m.

A UAV was heading towards Zaporizhzhia from the south; it was reported at 7:05 p.m.

A UAV was heading towards Chernihiv from the north; it was reported at 7:09 p.m.

A jet-powered UAV was heading towards Sumy from the north; it was reported at 7:32 p.m.

A jet-powered UAV was detected in the north-east of Odesa region, heading west (Berezivka settlement), it was reported at 7:51 p.m.

A UAV was heading towards Kharkiv from the north; it was reported at 7:59 p.m.

A jet-powered UAV was detected south of Voznesensk (Mykolaiv region), following a variable course; it was reported at 8:19 p.m.

Chernihiv region: a UAV was heading towards Nizhyn from the south-east, while another was detected north of Kholmy; it was reported at 8:23 p.m.

Dnipropetrovsk region: a UAV was detected south of Synelnykove, heading west/north-west; it was reported at 8:32 p.m.

Mykolaiv region: jet-powered UAVs were flying past Ochakiv on a north-westerly course (towards Dobroslav (Odesa region)), it was reported at 8:39 p.m.

Jet-powered UAVs were heading towards Kharkiv from the north-west, it was reported at 8:40 p.m.

Sumy region: a jet-powered UAV was heading towards/past Mykolaivka on a south-westerly course, it was reported at 8:48 p.m.

A UAV was heading towards Kharkiv from the north; it was reported at 9:39 p.m.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of 10 August: Air raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)