Offensive in Oleksandrivka direction: fighters of the "Skelia" regiment showed how they liberated over 120 sq. km. VIDEO
Soldiers from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment ‘Skelia’ have published a video of an offensive operation in the Oleksandrivka sector. As a result of this operation, the regiment’s troops managed to liberate 126 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory.
The regiment announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.
Details of the operation
"In the Oleksandrivka sector, units of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment ‘Skelya’, as part of the Airborne Assault Forces group, have established control over a number of settlements," the statement said.
In total, Ukrainian defenders have managed to liberate 26 settlements in this sector and regain control of an area of over 745 square kilometres.
"Over 120 square kilometres is the result of combat operations by units of the ‘Skelia’ regiment," the military noted.
The 425th Airborne Assault Regiment added that the destruction of enemy command posts and arsenals significantly weakens the occupiers, creating conditions for a further offensive and the liberation of territories.
What led up to this?
- The day before, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatiy reported to the President that, since January 2026, as part of offensive operations in the Oleksandrivka sector, the Ukrainian military had regained control of 745 square kilometres of territory.
- The operation was carried out in two phases: the first lasted from January to May, and the second from May to August.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password