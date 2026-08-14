Offensive in Oleksandrivka direction: fighters of the "Skelia" regiment showed how they liberated over 120 sq. km. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment ‘Skelia’ have published a video of an offensive operation in the Oleksandrivka sector. As a result of this operation, the regiment’s troops managed to liberate 126 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory.

The regiment announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the operation

"In the Oleksandrivka sector, units of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment ‘Skelya’, as part of the Airborne Assault Forces group, have established control over a number of settlements," the statement said.

In total, Ukrainian defenders have managed to liberate 26 settlements in this sector and regain control of an area of over 745 square kilometres.

"Over 120 square kilometres is the result of combat operations by units of the ‘Skelia’ regiment," the military noted.

The 425th Airborne Assault Regiment added that the destruction of enemy command posts and arsenals significantly weakens the occupiers, creating conditions for a further offensive and the liberation of territories.

Watch more: New Commander-in-Chief Drapatyi’s report on results of counteroffensive near Zaporizhzhia | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

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