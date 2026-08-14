There are currently no signs of preparations for offensive on Chernobyl exclusion zone; defences continue to be strengthened, – 12th Army Corps of Ukrainian Armed Forces

The 12th Army Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has not detected any signs of an impending offensive from Belarus along its section of the border; however, the troops are continuing to strengthen their defences and remain on full combat alert.

This was reported in a response to an enquiry from Censor.NET.

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Details

They noted that, as of today, no enemy activity has been observed within the units’ area of responsibility that would indicate preparations for or a likely offensive.

"However, we emphasise that martial law remains in force, so the Ukrainian Defence Forces must be prepared for various scenarios. The reinforcement of fortifications and the installation of engineering barriers are tasks being carried out systematically by units of the military formation within their area of responsibility," the corps emphasised.

The area near the section of the border with Belarus under their control is mined.

Read more: Ukraine is strengthening its defenses around Chornobyl due to possibility of another Russian offensive, - Spiegel

"A combined system of engineering barriers has also been installed: ‘Yegosa’-type barbed wire and low-profile obstacles have been used. In the event of a probable attack, this will make it possible to delay the enemy whilst striking them with firepower.

Logistics routes within the area of responsibility are equipped with anti-drone defences. Personnel from units serving in the border area undergo regular combat training. Our servicemen are on full combat alert," added the 12th Corps.

The military are currently not observing any changes in the activities of Belarusian armed forces units near the border.

"The air situation in the section of the border with the Republic of Belarus entrusted to military unit A5030 remains unchanged. No signs of increased enemy activity have been detected. The nature of the enemy’s actions remains within the normal range for this section," they concluded.





What led up to this?

Earlier, Spiegel reported that Ukrainian defenders were preparing for a possible renewed incursion by Russian invaders into the Chornobyl zone.

Read more: Defense of northern borders: Fortifications being expanded along border with Belarus – Demchenko