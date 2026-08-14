Russian strike on Kramatorsk: number of casualties has risen to 17. PHOTOS

For nearly half an hour on the evening of 13 August, Russian invaders attacked Kramatorsk with eight FAB-250 bombs delivered by UMPK. They targeted blocks of flats.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As of the morning of 14 August, one person is known to have died and 17 have been injured – seven men and ten women aged between 47 and 85. The victims have been diagnosed with blast injuries and traumatic brain injuries, shrapnel wounds, lacerations to the head, arms and legs, as well as abrasions and bruises. The injured have been provided with the necessary medical care.

Consequences of the attack

The full extent of the damage caused by the strikes is still being assessed.









See more: Russians strike church in Kramatorsk: Dome catches fire, blaze spreads over 140 square metres – SES. PHOTO