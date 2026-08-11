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Russians strike church in Kramatorsk: Dome catches fire, blaze spreads over 140 square metres – SES. PHOTO
Russian forces struck Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region on 11 August, hitting a church building. The attack caused the church’s dome to catch fire.
The State Emergency Service (SES) reported this, according to Censor.NET.
The fire caused by the Russian shelling spread over an area of 140 square metres. Rescuers extinguished the blaze.
According to the State Emergency Service, no casualties were reported in the attack.
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