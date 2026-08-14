New Zealand joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children – Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha welcomed New Zealand’s accession to the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, which now has 51 member countries.

Sybiha reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Ukrainian children must return home

"New Zealand has become the 51st member of the Coalition, strengthening our joint international efforts to bring home Ukrainian children illegally deported and forcibly transferred by Russia," the minister said.

He noted that with every new country joining the Coalition, international pressure on Russia increases and the joint call becomes increasingly difficult to ignore: Ukrainian children must return home.

Read more: Panama joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children – Sybiha

Sybiha added that their abduction and forcible transfer must not become another lasting consequence of Russia’s war.

Pressure on Russia will continue

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also thanked New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters and New Zealand for this important decision and their unwavering solidarity with Ukraine.

He also stressed that Ukraine would continue increasing pressure on Russia until every Ukrainian child returns home.

Read more: Zelenskyy invites OSCE to join International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children