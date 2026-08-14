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News Shooting at police officers
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Tried to flee and fired at police officers: One wounded, assailant detained – National Police

Man detained after shooting police officer in Lubny

A man who opened fire on police officers, wounding one of them, has been detained in the Poltava region.

The Main Directorate of the National Police in the Poltava region reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

The incident occurred at around 3:20 p.m. on 14 August in the Central Park of Culture and Recreation in Lubny.

According to preliminary information, police operatives acting on information about a crime were checking a local 39-year-old man. At one point, he began fleeing and firing towards the police officers. One officer sustained a gunshot wound while performing his official duties. He is receiving medical assistance.

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Gunman detained

Police detained the offender under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The weapon was seized.

Under the procedural supervision of the prosecutor’s office, the regional police investigative unit entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer, a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border, or a service member).

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The offence is punishable by nine to fifteen years’ imprisonment or life imprisonment.

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Lubny (4) police forces (2003) shooting (458) Poltava region (376) Lubenskyy district (13)
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