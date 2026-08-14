Hundreds take to streets in Kyiv to demand Fedorov’s return. VIDEO&PHOTOS
On 14 August, hundreds of people gathered for a peaceful rally on Ivan Franko Square in Kyiv, demanding that Mykhailo Fedorov be reinstated as Ukraine’s Minister of Defence.
A Censor.NET correspondent reported this from the scene.
The protesters carried placards urging the authorities to act: "Fedorov is the Minister of Defence," "Making mistakes is not shameful; failing to correct them is," "We want a chance at victory," "Bring Fedorov back," and "The issue is not closed until we are heard."
The protesters also honoured the memory of those killed as a result of Russian aggression.
The protesters also demanded communication from the president. They performed push-ups and chanted: "You’ve pumped up your pecs - now pump up the defence."
Photo: Anhelina Shorokhova
Cabinet of Ministers reshuffle, Fedorov’s resignation and new Commander-in-Chief
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
- On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Protesters are demonstrating against his resignation.
- On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.
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