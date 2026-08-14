Hundreds take to streets in Kyiv to demand Fedorov’s return. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On 14 August, hundreds of people gathered for a peaceful rally on Ivan Franko Square in Kyiv, demanding that Mykhailo Fedorov be reinstated as Ukraine’s Minister of Defence.

A Censor.NET correspondent reported this from the scene.

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The protesters carried placards urging the authorities to act: "Fedorov is the Minister of Defence," "Making mistakes is not shameful; failing to correct them is," "We want a chance at victory," "Bring Fedorov back," and "The issue is not closed until we are heard."

The protesters also honoured the memory of those killed as a result of Russian aggression.

The protesters also demanded communication from the president. They performed push-ups and chanted: "You’ve pumped up your pecs - now pump up the defence."

Photo: Anhelina Shorokhova

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