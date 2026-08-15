Fires were recorded near Balaklava at Russian air defence positions and in area where ’Iskander’ missiles were launched. VIDEO

In occupied Crimea, near Balaklava, two fires have been reported in areas where Russian military facilities are located. One of them broke out near the site from which Russia launches Iskander missiles; the other is believed to have occurred at a Russian air defence deployment site.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the ‘Crimean Wind’ monitoring group, citing satellite imagery.

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The first fire was spotted at Cape Kaya-Bashi, from where Iskander missiles are launched; the second fire was on the heights of Kaya-Bashi, between Cape Fiolent and Cape Kaya-Bashi, where Russian air defence forces are stationed.

It is also noted that at around 3 am on 15 August, following three explosions, a major fire broke out in the Balaklava area; detonations could be heard.

Watch more: Russian drivers film burnt-out trucks on highway to occupied Crimea: vehicles remain along roadside. VIDEO

Subscribers also reported explosions in the area of Cape Fiolent.













