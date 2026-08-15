Iran to Trump: Strait of Hormuz cannot be captured with tweet

Iranian authorities commented on remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding plans to declare the Strait of Hormuz U.S. territory and emphasized that they categorically reject any U.S. claims to the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Garibabadi made this statement, according to Censor.NET, citing CNN.

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"The Strait of Hormuz cannot be seized with a tweet, an aircraft carrier, an executive order, or a campaign speech. Iran is not afraid of threats and will not be intimidated by displays of force," Garibabadi noted.

According to him, the decision on whether to close or open the strait will be made solely by Iran.

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