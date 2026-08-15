Iran to Trump: Strait of Hormuz cannot be captured with tweet
Iranian authorities commented on remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding plans to declare the Strait of Hormuz U.S. territory and emphasized that they categorically reject any U.S. claims to the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Garibabadi made this statement, according to Censor.NET, citing CNN.
What are people saying in Iran?
"The Strait of Hormuz cannot be seized with a tweet, an aircraft carrier, an executive order, or a campaign speech. Iran is not afraid of threats and will not be intimidated by displays of force," Garibabadi noted.
According to him, the decision on whether to close or open the strait will be made solely by Iran.
What led up to this?
- Trump promised to declare the Strait of Hormuz U.S. territory after "crushing" Iran.
- The U.S. claims de facto control over the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran insists on its right to determine the conditions for navigation. Iran and Oman are preparing an agreement on a new route through the strait, but Tehran is linking its full opening to concessions from the U.S.—specifically, compensation, the easing of sanctions, and an end to threats.
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