Ukraine joins EU sanctions against Iran

Ukraine has joined the European Union's decision to impose sanctions on Iran due to that country's military support for Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, published on the official website of the European External Action Service.

The document notes that a number of partner countries, including Ukraine, have endorsed the EU Council’s decision.

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Ukraine supported the European Union's decision on sanctions

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Norway also endorsed the decision.

The countries have committed to ensuring that their national policies are in line with this decision.

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The European Union noted that it takes note of this commitment and welcomes the countries' accession.

The decision concerns restrictive measures in response to Iran's military support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, as well as for armed groups in the Middle East and the Red Sea region.

On July 29, Kaya Kallas called on Iran to cease its military support for Russia during a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

She emphasized that supplies to Russia are helping Moscow continue its attacks and inflict casualties on Ukraine’s civilian population.