Commander of assault company of 475th SAR, without body armour, rushed to rescue two wounded soldiers under enemy drone fire. VIDEO

The commander of an assault company of the 475th SAR, without a body armour vest, rushed to rescue two wounded soldiers under enemy drones.

Two assault soldiers from the 475th Separate Assault Regiment ‘Code 9.2’ successfully attacked Russian troop positions, but were attacked by enemy ‘Molniya’ drones on their return. Both soldiers sustained serious injuries and were unable to move unaided.

According to Censor.NET, the commander of the 475th Assault Regiment, with the call sign "Flint", recounted the soldiers’ rescue.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A ground-based robotic complex was dispatched to evacuate the wounded. However, whilst the robotic complex was in motion, it was attacked by a Russian drone. The platform was damaged, and the soldiers were left in open terrain under threat of a second strike.

Whilst the command and observation post was looking for a way to evacuate the soldiers, aerial reconnaissance spotted a pick-up truck on the road, travelling at high speed towards the wounded.

Watch more: FATUM soldiers used ground robot to rescue civilian following Russian drone strike. VIDEO

At the wheel was Vladyslav Polskyi, commander of the assault company. He didn’t even have time to put on his body armour, yet he set off on his own to rescue his men.

Polskyi drove up to the damaged UGV, single-handedly loaded the seriously wounded soldiers into the pick-up truck and took them to safety.

"This man has performed a heroic deed," remarked "Flint".

According to the commander, it is precisely such actions by officers that build the trust of the soldiers. They see that their commanders do not hide behind their subordinates and are prepared to risk their own lives to save their comrades.

Watch more: Assault troops from 33rd Separate Assault Brigade, under attack from Russian FPV drones, rescued two elderly civilians from ’red’ zone using unmanned ground vehicle. VIDEO