FATUM soldiers used ground robot to rescue civilian following Russian drone strike. VIDEO
Soldiers from FATUM, part of the 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade, rescued a civilian who had been injured following an attack by a Russian drone.
According to Censor.NET, FATUM operators located the man following the strike, administered first aid, immobilised his injured leg with a splint and evacuated the casualty using a ground-based robotic system.
Drivers, medics and civil-military cooperation specialists from the 60th Mechanised Brigade also took part in the evacuation.
The Third Army Corps is urging residents of frontline settlements not to delay their evacuation until it becomes impossible to leave, and to ensure the safety of their families in good time.
The video was published by Ukrainian defenders on their Telegram channel.
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