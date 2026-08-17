236 combat engagements took place on front line over past 24 hours: heaviest fighting was in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, - General Staff

In total, over the past 24 hours, on 16 June 2026, 236 combat engagements were recorded on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike using 12 missiles and carried out 82 air strikes, during which 255 guided aerial bombs were dropped. In addition, the invaders deployed 11,783 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,309 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

The settlements of Korenok, Ulanove, Bunyakine and Seredyna-Buda in the Sumy region came under enemy artillery fire. Furthermore, in the Sumy region, the areas around the settlements of Velyka Chernechchyna, Stepanivka and Ulanove were targeted by air strikes.

Read more: Russia attacks most intensively in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors – General Staff

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces and artillery struck 12 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

The General Staff notes that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,440 personnel. Two tanks, four armoured fighting vehicles, 93 artillery systems, three multiple launch rocket systems, two air defence systems, three missiles, 16 ground-based robotic systems, 2,093 unmanned aerial vehicles, 597 enemy vehicles and five units of specialist equipment were neutralised.

Situation in the North

As reported, over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled one enemy assault in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. At the same time, the aggressor carried out two air strikes using six guided bombs and fired on the positions of our troops and populated areas 44 times, including twice using multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Main problem in Sloviansk-Kramatorsk sector is poor organisation of command and control – Butusov

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled 17 enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance in the areas of Lyman, Kozacha Lopan and Izbytske, as well as in the directions of Okhrimivka, Kruhle and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupiansk sector, three attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the areas of Kupiansk and Kurylivka, as well as in the direction of Novoplatonivka.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, attempts to breach our defences were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers launched eight attacks in the areas of Lyman and Dibrova, as well as in the directions of Karpivka, Ridkodub, Novoselivka and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out 20 assault operations in the areas of Kryva Luka, Zakitne and Riznykivka, as well as in the directions of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers launched three attacks in the directions of the settlements of Yurkivka and Dibrova.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 26 attacks were recorded. The invaders carried out assaults in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka and Ivanopillia, as well as in the directions of Rusyn Yar, Novoselivka and Stepanivka.

"The highest number of assaults was recorded in the Pokrovsk sector, where our defenders repelled 33 attacks. The enemy was active in the areas of Bilytske and Serhiivka, and also carried out assaults in the directions of Svitlyi, Kucheriv Yar, Novyi Donbas, Shevchenko, Novohryshyne, Myrne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne and Novopavlivka," the statement reads.

Read more: Situation in many sectors of front is critical without exaggeration – Butusov

The situation in the south

According to the General Staff:

On the Oleksandrivka sector, the invaders carried out one attack in the direction of the settlement of Yehorivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers launched 19 attacks. The enemy attempted to advance in the areas of Hirke, Zaliznychne and Huliaipole, as well as in the directions of Charivne, Rivne, Rizdvianka and Kopani.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled one attempt by the enemy to advance towards Novoiakovlivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations over the past 24 hours.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.