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Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on residential sector in Sumy: two people were killed. PHOTO
Russian occupiers carried out strikes on Sumy overnight, resulting in the deaths of two people. One person is reported to have been injured.
This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ press service, as reported by Censor.NET.
Details
"Residential areas and non-residential premises were hit. Emergency services have extinguished all the fires," the statement said.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that Russian occupiers launched a massive drone attack on Sumy. Large-scale fires broke out in the city.
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