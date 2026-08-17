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News Strike on Sumy
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Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on residential sector in Sumy: two people were killed. PHOTO

Russian occupiers carried out strikes on Sumy overnight, resulting in the deaths of two people. One person is reported to have been injured.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ press service, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

"Residential areas and non-residential premises were hit. Emergency services have extinguished all the fires," the statement said.

Night-time strike on Sumy on 17 August: people were killed
Night-time strike on Sumy on 17 August: people were killed

What led up to this?

  • It was previously reported that Russian occupiers launched a massive drone attack on Sumy. Large-scale fires broke out in the city.

See more: Russian forces dropped seven KAB bombs on Sumy: three injured, one person trapped under the rubble. PHOTO

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shoot out (18450) Sumy region (1955) Sumy (438) Sumskyy district (448)
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