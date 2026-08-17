Cabinet of Ministers has approved Government’s Programme of Activities: document has been submitted to Verkhovna Rada

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the Government’s Programme of Activities and, within the timeframe laid down by law, has submitted it to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration. The document sets out the main objectives, specific tasks and individual responsibilities for their implementation.

This was announced by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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"The Government’s Programme of Activities was approved today. The document has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration within the timeframe set by law. The programme sets out the Government’s guiding principles, main objectives and specific tasks," he noted.

Koretskyy pointed out that this is a clear list of what the Government needs to do. There is clear individual accountability for each area.

Koretsky also thanked the MPs who had been involved in drafting and finalising the document. He added that he was counting on the programme being considered by parliament as soon as possible.

The main aim of the programme

"The main aim of the programme is to stand firm and win the war for independence. This is our joint effort and our shared responsibility for the outcome," emphasised the Head of Government.

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