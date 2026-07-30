Cabinet of Ministers has approved tax on parcels

The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted a draft bill to the Verkhovna Rada to amend the rules on the taxation of imported goods.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in a post by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.

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New rules for purchases from abroad

The government is proposing to abolish the VAT exemption for imported goods worth up to 150 euros that enter Ukraine via international postal consignments. Currently, such parcels are not subject to tax.

The initiative aims to bring Ukrainian regulations into line with European Union legislation.

At the same time, private gifts worth up to 45 euros, sent free of charge, will continue to be exempt from tax.

Read more: Koretskyi undertook working visit to Sumy region and discussed region’s preparations for winter

Why is the government proposing these changes?

According to the Prime Minister, the changes are necessary to create a level playing field in the market and support Ukrainian producers in the face of competition.

It is expected that the adoption of this decision will generate over 10 billion hryvnias in additional budget revenue each year. These funds are planned to be channelled towards defence, strengthening the state and economic development.

According to the Prime Minister, the change is intended to create a level playing field for all market participants and support Ukrainian producers in fair competition.

If the bill is supported by parliament, the new rules will come into force no earlier than 2027. Businesses, marketplaces and delivery services will be given time to prepare.

The government has also instructed the Ministry of Finance and other bodies to work through the document together with parliamentary committees and explain its provisions to the public.

We previously reported that Koretskyi is dissatisfied with the ‘resilience plans’: the Cabinet of Ministers is demanding urgent reports.