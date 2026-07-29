Koretskyi undertook working visit to Sumy region and discussed region’s preparations for winter

The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Serhii Koretskyi, undertook his first working visit to the Sumy region and discussed key issues facing the region.

According to Censor.NET, he posted about this on Telegram.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Preparations for winter and regional security

During the visit, the main focus was on preparations for the winter period and the implementation of the resilience plan. The needs of the military and local communities were also discussed.

According to Koretskyi, the Sumy region comes under daily shelling from Russian forces. The strikes are targeting energy infrastructure, logistics and civilian facilities.

"The main focus is on preparing the region for winter and implementing the resilience plan. We are working to ensure that the Sumy region has the necessary resources, reserves and support," said Koretskyi.

Read more: Ukraine and Raytheon Discussed Increasing Missile Supplies to Patriot System Ahead of Winter, - Koretskyi

Meetings with the military and local communities

The Prime Minister held a separate meeting with military personnel. During the meeting, they discussed defence needs and the protection of the northern front.

He thanked the defenders for their work and for helping to ensure the region’s security.

Koretskyi also met with community representatives and visited social facilities. There, they discussed key issues and identified priority solutions.

As a reminder, the day before, Koretskyi stated that the government is demanding that ministries and agencies urgently submit reports due to the unsatisfactory implementation of resilience plans.

Currently, regional resilience plans have been implemented by an average of 40 per cent. The best results have been achieved in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Rivne and Cherkasy regions.

Among those lagging behind are Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, as well as Kyiv.

Read more: Estonia will continue to provide military aid to Ukraine and deepen cooperation in defence sector, - Michal following talks with Koretskyi