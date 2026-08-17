Volume of anti-Ukrainian content in Polish information space has risen by 250 per cent, - CCD

The volume of anti-Ukrainian content in the Polish information space has risen by 250 per cent, according to Polish officials and researchers.

This has been reported by the Centre for Countering Disinformation, according to Censor.NET.

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In particular, the propaganda campaign has intensified against the backdrop of historical events from the Second World War – an issue that is highly sensitive for Polish society – and is flooding the Polish information space with anti-Ukrainian content. Russia has brought this issue, which resonates strongly with the Polish public, to the fore and has artificially amplified it using bots on social media.

"The dissemination of such false claims is intended to artificially heighten tensions in Ukrainian-Polish relations. Russian propaganda, recognising the importance of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Poland, seeks to undermine it through disinformation campaigns and manipulation," the CCD states.

As a reminder, we reported today that the Swedish Security Service recently foiled a Russian intelligence operation. Its aim was to influence the country’s decision-making process, particularly regarding support for Ukraine, and to discredit Sweden.

Read more: Kremlin recruits students from occupied territories for war against Ukraine by promising "easy money," – CCD