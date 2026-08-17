Kremlin recruits students from occupied territories for war against Ukraine by promising "easy money," – CCD

Russia is using the story of a student from temporarily occupied Donetsk to recruit young people in the seized territories into its army. Propaganda presents a military contract as an opportunity to earn "easy money," receive social benefits, and continue studying at the same time.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) stated this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Propaganda promotes story of student from Donetsk

According to the CCD, Russian propaganda outlets are circulating the story of a young man from occupied Donetsk who is allegedly studying at a university while simultaneously serving in the military under contract.

Such reports claim that a special type of military contract is supposedly available to students. Against this backdrop, young people are being urged to join the Russian army and take part in the war against Ukraine.

The CCD stressed that Russian propaganda is thus attempting to create an appealing image of military service and conceal its actual risks.

"Such stories give young people the impression that serving in the Russian army means easy money, status and social benefits, thereby romanticizing the war," the Center said.

Watch more: Russia is attempting to recruit Ukrainians by posing as SSU or other law enforcement agencies. VIDEO

CCD links recruitment campaign to Russian army losses

According to the Center’s assessment, the Kremlin is attempting to create the illusion that participation in the war can be safely combined with studying while providing financial and social benefits.

The CCD believes that this information campaign is primarily targeting young people in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"Through such crude manipulation, the Kremlin is attempting to recruit as many young people as possible to compensate for its enormous losses in the war," the Center stressed.

Read more: Russia uses summer camps to prepare children in occupied territories for army service – NRC