US First Lady has helped reunite another Ukrainian child with their family

The First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, has helped reunite yet another Ukrainian child with the family from whom she had been separated as a result of the war instigated by Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the White House press office.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Melania Trump helped bring another child home

The statement notes that, to date, Melania Trump’s efforts have helped to reunite 34 children with their families.

The White House has linked this development to a letter that the US First Lady had previously written to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"There is nothing more powerful than a mother being reunited with her child after a long separation. My representative and I are focused on helping to reunite people who have been separated from their loved ones due to the war between Ukraine and Russia," said Melania Trump.

At the end of July, the First Lady of the United States announced the completion of the fifth humanitarian mission to reunite children affected by the war with their families. On that occasion, five Ukrainian children were reunited with their families.

Read more: Melania Trump says six Ukrainian children returned from Russia to their families in Ukraine