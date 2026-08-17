Mariupol has filed 19 claims against Russia totalling over $45 million for destroyed and lost property

The Mariupol local authority has already filed 19 claims against Russia, totalling over $45 million, seeking compensation for municipal property destroyed, damaged or lost as a result of Russian aggression. In the majority of the claims filed previously, the courts have already ruled in favour of the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vadym Boichenko, head of the Mariupol City Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Two further lawsuits – totalling over $11 million

On 31 July, the Mariupol City Council filed two new claims with the court regarding losses arising from the loss of the right to use municipal property.

These are the ‘Ukrainian House’ municipal cultural centre, where the damage has been estimated at nearly $10 million, and nursery school No. 32, ‘Dyvosvit’ – over $1 million.

Taking these cases into account, the total number of claims brought by Mariupol against the Russian Federation has risen to 19, and the amount of compensation claimed has exceeded $45 million.

See more: Occupiers have "sentenced" Ihor Lema, defender of Mariupol, to 21 years in penal colony. PHOTO

The courts have already awarded Mariupol more than $34 million

Of the 17 claims previously filed, the courts have upheld 16. The total amount of compensation awarded to the Mariupol community is $34.12 million.

Another case – concerning the Multicentre building – is currently under consideration.

The claims relate to various items of municipal property that were destroyed, damaged or effectively lost by the community as a result of Russian aggression and the occupation of Mariupol. These include trolleybuses and buses, educational establishments, a health centre, a municipal pharmacy and the Centre for Administrative Services.

New lawsuits are being prepared

Independent experts are currently assessing the damage to a further 40 properties. Once the assessments have been completed, the Mariupol community plans to file new lawsuits against Russia.