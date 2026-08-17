Zelenskyy appoints Yurii Pohribnyi new Commander of AFU Logistics Forces

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has replaced the commander of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Yurii Pohribnyi has become the new commander.

This is stated in Zelenskyy’s decrees No. 730/2026 and No. 731/2026, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Personnel changes

In a separate decree, Zelenskyy dismissed Volodymyr Karpenko as Commander of the Logistics Forces. The decrees are dated 17 August.

See more: Zelenskyy held meeting with Drapatyi and Khmara regarding front line: Personnel decisions are being prepared within Armed Forces of Ukraine. PHOTOS

Background: Who is Yurii Pohribnyi?

Yurii Pohribnyi is 41 years old and was born in the Sumy region. He graduated from the Sumy Military Institute and has many years of experience in the technical and logistical support of troops.

In 2016, he became Deputy Commander for Armaments of the 58th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade. In 2020, he took command of the 532nd Separate Maintenance and Recovery Regiment, which supported operations in the Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia sectors.

In 2024, Pohribnyi was appointed Chief of Armaments and Deputy Chief of Logistics of Operational Command East. He later headed logistics for the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where he introduced digital solutions for managing military transportation.

In late July 2026, following Mykhailo Drapatyi’s appointment as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Pohribnyi was appointed acting Commander of the Logistics Forces. The president’s new decree makes the appointment official.

Read more: Ukraine identifies new targets for long-range strikes on Russia, Zelenskyy says after AFU operation in Novorossiysk