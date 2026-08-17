Russia attacks Ukraine with strike and jet-powered UAVs: Air raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)

On the evening of August 17, Russian drones were detected moving through Ukrainian airspace. Air raid alerts were declared in several regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 8:05 p.m. – Kryvyi Rih: a UAV was heading toward the city.

At 8:09 p.m. – a UAV in the south of the Mykolaiv region was heading northwest.

At 8:20 p.m. – a group of UAVs was heading toward Odesa from the sea.

Updated information

At 8:36 p.m. – Zaporizhzhia: a UAV was heading toward the city.

At 8:43 p.m. – KABs were heading toward the Sumy and Donetsk regions.

At 9:22 p.m. – KABs were heading toward the Zaporizhzhia region.

At 9:24 p.m. – a UAV was over Odesa, heading northwest.

Updated information

At 9:31 p.m. – KABs were reported heading towards the Kharkiv region.

At 9:48 p.m. – jet-powered UAVs were heading towards the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions from the sea.

At 10:14 p.m. – KABs were heading towards the south of the Dnipropetrovsk region. KABs were heading towards the Donetsk region. A jet-powered UAV was heading towards Odesa from the Black Sea.

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