U.S. is urging Poland to transfer Patriot missiles to Kyiv, but no decision has been made, - Polish Ministry of Defense

Poland has not yet made any final decision regarding the transfer of PAC-3 anti-missile systems to Ukraine for its Patriot air defense systems.

This was stated on Polskie Radio 24 by Poland’s Deputy Minister of National Defense, Cezary Tomczyk, according to Censor.NET.

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He noted that Warsaw has already lent a helping hand to Kyiv by providing several such missiles from the country’s arsenal, which currently numbers in the hundreds.

According to the official, the Polish government is constantly receiving calls to transfer missiles to Ukraine directly from the U.S. administration and the Supreme Commander of U.S. Armed Forces in Europe, General Aleksus Grinkevich.

"Any decision regarding new deliveries will be made at the highest state level upon the recommendation of the Minister of Defense, with subsequent approval by the Council of Ministers," Tomczyk stated.

When asked about the possibility of launching Patriot missile production in Poland, Tomczyk replied: "We are currently at a very favorable moment in terms of our relations with the Americans." He noted that a contract for the construction of a Patriot missile service center has already been signed.

Tomczyk also noted that U.S. President Donald Trump, following his initial statement about production in Ukraine, "either backed away from it or cast serious doubt on it."

"Let’s be frank: during wartime, the production of such systems in Ukraine is practically impossible," Tomczyk said. "I think there is a great opportunity here for Poland as well," he added.

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