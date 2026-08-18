Germany to help Ukraine make energy system less vulnerable to Russian attacks – Minister Schneider

Germany is ready to invest in the development of distributed renewable energy in Ukraine, which is expected to reduce the vulnerability of the country’s energy supply. Representatives of 17 companies have arrived in Kyiv together with German Minister Carsten Schneider and are seeking Ukrainian partners to implement specific projects.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing DW, German Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety Carsten Schneider said this during his visit to Kyiv.

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Focus on distributed generation

According to Schneider, Ukraine already needs technologies that will make its energy system more resilient.

"Distributed renewable energy sources make energy supplies less vulnerable. Energy-efficient buildings consume less energy. A circular economy conserves raw materials and makes the country more independent. These are not technologies for some distant future. Ukraine needs them right now," he stressed.

Schneider noted that Germany has extensive experience and technology in this field and is ready to offer them to Ukraine.

Read more: Only 2.4 MW of planned 36.4 MW of distributed generation commissioned in Sumy region – Shmyhal

Representatives of 17 German companies arrive in Kyiv

A business delegation comprising representatives of 17 companies visited Ukraine together with the minister.

"They do not merely want to talk about Ukraine’s future. They want to invest here and develop specific projects together with Ukrainian partners," Schneider said.

According to him, such cooperation benefits both countries: Ukraine will receive more modern and reliable infrastructure, while German businesses will gain access to a significant new market.

At the same time, the minister noted that Germany could also learn from Ukraine’s experience in rapidly introducing innovations and operating amid constant crises.

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