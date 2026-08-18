Azerbaijan has issued arrest warrants for three Russian propagandists who incited terrorism

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office has placed three Russian propagandists on an international wanted list for inciting terrorism.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the Azerbaijan State News Agency.

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Details

The investigation established that the following Russian citizens: Ivan Knyazev, a presenter on the ‘Moscow 24’ television channel and a journalist; Semyon Uralov, who presents himself as a political consultant and media expert; and Alexei Chadaev, an adviser to the Russian Minister of Transport – on 14 July, during a programme on a YouTube —called for the use of violent methods against the Republic of Azerbaijan, the forcible alteration of the country’s constitutional order and the violation of its territorial integrity, as well as the incitement of national hatred and enmity.

Furthermore, there are well-founded suspicions that, on 13 August, during the programme, the aforementioned individuals, whilst expressing views on the use of violent methods against the Republic of Azerbaijan – including the detention of certain individuals under the immediate threat of physical destruction – made public calls for terrorism.

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In connection with this incident, the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan has initiated criminal proceedings under the following sections:

public incitement to terrorism,

public calls directed against the state,

inciting national hatred and hostility.

Charges were brought against them under the aforementioned sections.

It is noted that, as the individuals in question are outside the Republic of Azerbaijan, they have been placed on a wanted list, and the relevant court rulings have ordered their detention as a precautionary measure.

In addition, the necessary steps are being taken to organise an international search for them through Interpol channels.