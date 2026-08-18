Kharkiv region has expanded mandatory evacuation zone: 142 people are to leave Bohodukhiv district

The mandatory evacuation zone has been extended in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

An evacuation has been ordered in four settlements

At its meeting on Monday, the Kharkiv Regional Defence Council decided to extend the mandatory evacuation zone in the Bohodukhiv district.

This concerns four settlements in the Zolochiv community. A mandatory evacuation has been ordered in the settlement of Kalynove and the villages of Chornohlazivka, Karasivka and Myronivka.

In Kalynove, Chornohlazivka and Karasivka, there will also be a compulsory evacuation of families with children.

A total of 142 people need to be evacuated from these settlements. Among them are six children and one person with reduced mobility.

Read more: Estonian Foreign Minister Tsahkna has called for increased pressure on Russia following attack on Pechenihy

Evacuation routes have already been prepared

According to Oleh Syniehubov, evacuation routes have already been finalised in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, local authorities and volunteers.

"People will receive full support and comprehensive assistance at the transit centre," wrote Syniehubov.

Earlier, a compulsory evacuation was announced for a further 16 settlements in the Mykolaiv, Petropavlivka and Ukrainska communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region.