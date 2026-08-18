Paediatric anaesthesiologist falls from fifth floor of training centre in Vinnytsia region: Ombudsman monitoring case

Photo: Дмитро Сисонюк / Соцмережі

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets is monitoring the circumstances surrounding the death of Rivne paediatric anaesthesiologist Dmytro Sysoniuk, who fell from the fifth floor of a training centre in Vinnytsia region after being mobilised.

This was stated in a response from the Ombudsman’s Secretariat to an inquiry from hromadske, according to Censor.NET.

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What happened?

Media outlets previously reported that 43-year-old Dmytro Sysoniuk worked as a paediatric anaesthesiologist in Rivne. After being mobilised, he was stationed at a training centre in Vinnytsia region.

On 1 August, he was hospitalised with severe injuries after falling from the fifth floor of a building at a military training ground. According to the police, Sysoniuk was still conscious and told law enforcement officers that there had been "no struggle or outside interference" before his fall. He died in hospital on 5 August.

Police opened criminal proceedings under the article on premeditated murder, with the additional designation "accident" (Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

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In the years preceding his mobilisation by the Rivne District TRC, the doctor worked in the anaesthesiology and neonatal intensive care unit at the medical facility’s neonatal centre.

Ombudsman’s actions

The Ombudsman’s Secretariat said it was taking steps to investigate and establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s conscription and death. Thus, on 12 August, the Commissioner’s regional office in Rivne sent inquiries to the Rivne Regional TRC and SS and the Rivne zonal department of the Military Law Enforcement Service.

Lubinets’ office requested information and documents concerning compliance with the procedure for Dmytro Sysoniuk’s conscription, his deployment to his place of service, his service conditions and the circumstances preceding his death.

A letter was also sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office requesting that information concerning the unlawful causing of Dmytro’s death, as well as the alleged abuse of power or official authority by military personnel, be entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations.

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The case concerns possible criminal offences under Articles 115 and 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The Ombudsman’s Secretariat added that Lubinets was monitoring the situation and that a decision within the scope of his authority would be made after all the circumstances had been examined.