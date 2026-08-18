Fictitious mobilisation of 329 people to boost ’figures’: seven TCR military personnel from Zakarpattia have been exposed. PHOTOS

In Zakarpattia, the National Police have reported that five more employees of the TCR are under suspicion of having falsely ‘mobilised’ 329 people to boost figures.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the National Police’s communications department.

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The essence of the scheme

The unlawful activities of the officials were documented by operatives from the Strategic Investigations Department in the Zakarpattia region, in collaboration with investigators from the regional police’s investigative department.











In the spring of this year, law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme to artificially inflate mobilisation figures at one of the district territorial centres for recruitment and social support. Specifically, the head of the Regional TCR and SS, together with his deputy – the head of the recruitment and conscription department – used their own qualified electronic signatures to enter details into the ‘Oberig’ system regarding citizens who had allegedly been called up for military service.

Read more: "Blow, pack, and assemble": 10 TCR staff in Odesa region have been served with notices of suspicion for torturing and abusing civilians, – SBI. PHOTOS

Using the head’s qualified electronic signature, data on the fictitious conscription of 162 people was entered into the system. Information regarding a further 108 men liable for military service was entered into "Oberig" using his deputy’s electronic signature.

The scale of the fraud

Following the exposure of the centre’s management, law enforcement officers continued their investigation and identified other staff members at the district territorial recruitment and social support centre who may have been involved in the criminal scheme. These include the head and operators of the mobilisation department and the reserve officers’ registration unit.

Members of the group entered similar false details for a further 59 conscripts. The total number of individuals showing signs of fictitious conscription currently stands at 329.

In this way, officials artificially inflated mobilisation figures: in the system, citizens were listed as having been called up for military service, although in reality they were not sent to military units. For reporting purposes, they also compiled lists by name of allegedly mobilised individuals who, on paper, were part of various military units.

Read more: Head of Zakarpattia TCR suspended from post, large-scale inspection launched – Lubinets

Suspicions