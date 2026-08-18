Fictitious mobilisation of 329 people to boost ’figures’: seven TCR military personnel from Zakarpattia have been exposed. PHOTOS
In Zakarpattia, the National Police have reported that five more employees of the TCR are under suspicion of having falsely ‘mobilised’ 329 people to boost figures.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the National Police’s communications department.
The essence of the scheme
The unlawful activities of the officials were documented by operatives from the Strategic Investigations Department in the Zakarpattia region, in collaboration with investigators from the regional police’s investigative department.
In the spring of this year, law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme to artificially inflate mobilisation figures at one of the district territorial centres for recruitment and social support. Specifically, the head of the Regional TCR and SS, together with his deputy – the head of the recruitment and conscription department – used their own qualified electronic signatures to enter details into the ‘Oberig’ system regarding citizens who had allegedly been called up for military service.
Using the head’s qualified electronic signature, data on the fictitious conscription of 162 people was entered into the system. Information regarding a further 108 men liable for military service was entered into "Oberig" using his deputy’s electronic signature.
The scale of the fraud
Following the exposure of the centre’s management, law enforcement officers continued their investigation and identified other staff members at the district territorial recruitment and social support centre who may have been involved in the criminal scheme. These include the head and operators of the mobilisation department and the reserve officers’ registration unit.
Members of the group entered similar false details for a further 59 conscripts. The total number of individuals showing signs of fictitious conscription currently stands at 329.
In this way, officials artificially inflated mobilisation figures: in the system, citizens were listed as having been called up for military service, although in reality they were not sent to military units. For reporting purposes, they also compiled lists by name of allegedly mobilised individuals who, on paper, were part of various military units.
Suspicions
- On the basis of the evidence gathered, five employees of the Regional TCR and the SS were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 28 and Part 3 of Article 362 (Unauthorised actions involving information processed in electronic computers, automated systems or computer networks, or stored on data storage media, committed by a person authorised to access such information as part of an organised group) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
- At the same time, the head of the Regional TCR and SS and his deputy have been informed of new charges, taking into account the established organised nature of the group’s activities. Their actions have been classified under Part 3 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 362 and Part 1 of Article 366 (Official forgery) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
- Law enforcement agencies are currently taking steps to complete the pre-trial investigation and subsequently refer the indictment against the seven members of the organised group to court.
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